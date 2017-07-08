Order External Investigations Into BOST Saga – CDD To Nana Addo

Related Stories The Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has called for fresh investigations into the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) contaminated fuel saga.



The Executive Director of the CDD, Professor Gyimah Boadi, told Citi News in an interview that the recent report by the BNI and National Security on the matter raised more questions that it answered.



The report exonerated the current CEO of BOST of any wrongdoing in the matter, comments echoed by the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko at a press conference.

This conclusion was made before the Committee set up to investigate the matter had commenced their probe.



There had been calls from the Minority for the current MD to step aside for investigations to proceed without external influence.



But the Energy Minister stated at the press conference that “on the basis of previous practice, there was no wrongdoing at BOST on the sale of the 5 million litres of contaminated products.”



This was in reference to the reports which revealed that 38 unlicensed companies had also purchased contaminated fuel from 2014 to 2016, while the NDC were in power.



The BNI report, however, has been criticised by several observer groups including policy think tank IMANI Africa and anti-corruption group Occupy Ghana, who described it as deficient.



According to Professor Boadi, there needs to be “external and independent” investigation into the BOST saga in order for any doubts which lingered after the release of the BNI report to be cleared.



“I’m hoping that all of that [the BNI report] are skirmishes and that this matter is going to be handled properly, credibly, convincingly and to put to rest any suspicions that we are going to see a repeat of what happened in the previous administration. I’m not satisfied with what I have seen and heard so far, and I would be far more satisfied if I say and independent investigation into such an allegation.”



Professor Boadi added that this recent episode was a test for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who had pledged to root out corruption in the public service.



According to him, the President could send a strong message of his commitment towards dealing with corruption by ensuring the matter is addressed properly.



“It is a test and there is still an opportunity for him to come and say that the NPP Government is not going to do business as usual and that it’s not going to do equalization when allegations of corruption are made against members of his administration and especially his appointee.”



“It’s also an opportunity for him to say that we are in a new order where independent and ideally external investigations will be done into allegations of corruption involving government officials. I haven’t seen that being done yet but I’m still hoping it will be,” he said.