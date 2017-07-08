Adwoa Safo’s Trolling Over Kwabenya SHS Takes Different Turn

Related Stories It appears some Ghanaians are not willing to stop trolling the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, for claiming a school built in her constituency was through her personal efforts as they have taken it to another level.



Hon. Adwoa Safo in a video that has gone went viral on social media claimed that she lobbied the World Bank to fund the construction of the Kwabenya Senior High School (SHS).



The Deputy Majority Leader added, it is absurd for the erstwhile NDC administration to claim ownership of the project when all the schools they built were in their strongholds.



“It is absurd for the NDC [National Democratic Congress] administration to claim ownership of the Kwabenya SHS project, when they are aware that, all the Community Day SHSs built by the former President Mahama were situated only in their strongholds,” she said while addressing her constituents.



After Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, former Deputy Minister of Education under the Mahama-led administration, described the claim as “outright falsehood”, the World Bank has denied dealing with individuals for any development project.



The international financial institution says it deals with governments and does not play any role in the internal politics of the day in any of the countries it operates in.



What started as a social media troll has certainly taken a different twist, as some people have released artworks with fictitious quotes attributing it to the legislator while others are in a question and answer format.