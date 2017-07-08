NPP Needs More Than 20 Years To Deliver – Alhaji Short

Related Stories Members of the NPP have been urged to work hard to ensure that the party remains in power for more than 20 years to improve the lives of Ghanaians.



A National Chairman Aspirant of the party Alhaji Abdul-Rahaman Abubakari who is also the Upper West Regional Chairman of the NPP gave this advice to members of the party at Lawra on Saturday.



According to him,”8 years in government is too short for us to finish with our development agenda. So we must work hard to ensure that our party remains in power for more than 20 years”.



Alhaji Short as he is popularly known said the party is the only party which has the capacity to transform the country hence the need for the members to remain united in order to see the party remain in power.



On the upcoming constituency and regional executive elections of the party, Alhaji Short asked the members to vote for people who will sell their competencies and not those who will insult others.



He said, “As we are going in for our elections, I will urge you to vote for people who can tell you what they can do and not those who will try to divide your ranks. Anyone who comes to accuse others must not be voted for”.



On why he wants to be National Chairman, Alhaji Short said he intends to make the position of a party executive more attractive.



According to him, he will work with government to ensure that the party is not neglected and that executives will be resourced to take care of the party.