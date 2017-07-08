Casely Hayford Joins Scores Of Ghanaians Calling For Adwoa Safo's Head

Related Stories Senior member of pressure group Occupy Ghana, Sydney Casely Hayford, has heavily criticized the Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo for her comments about the construction of a community day Senior High School in the constituency.



In a video circulating on social media, the Kwabenya lawmaker, condemned the NDC over the project, saying it was laughable that the NDC is taking credit for the facility when it was rather her intervention that resulted in the securing of a World Bank facility to build the school.



In rebuttal, Former Deputy Minister of Education, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa outlined the process the former NDC government went through to secure World Bank support for the project as part of plans to build school.



Speaking on Citi Fm’s news analysis programme the Big Issue, Casely Hayford expressed disgust at the comments by Adwoa Safo who is the Minister of state and deputy majority leader in Parliament. He said it was unacceptable for Ghanaians to be made to ensue such blatant lies from a well-placed fellow in society.



He asked President Nana Akuffo Addo to call Sarah Adwoa Safo to order and make her either apologize or dismiss her immediately to protect the integrity of his government.



Meanwhile, social media just couldn’t disappoint when NPP Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo "brought herself" to the altar of trolls for sacrifice.