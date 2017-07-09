Our Leaders Tell Us 'Nonsense' Because We Let Them – Casely Hayford

Related Stories Senior member of Occupy Ghana and Social commentator, Sydney Casely Hayford has said that Ghanaians have allowed politicians and the country’s leadership too much freedom to take them for granted, the reason they act irresponsibly and get away with it.



According to him, Ghanaians have accorded too much respect to these politicians such that they gloat in arrogance even when they are doing nothing significant towards building the nation.



“We like giving people big names, Osagyefo Kuntunkunuku, oy3ade3yie…..and every person that we nominate in this country, every person that we put in place whenever, we give them all these accolades. The more we say it, the more their heads get big, and the more they think they can say nonsense things and get away with it”, he said.



Speaking on the theme “The Economic and Political Rise of Africa” at a summit in Accra Saturday, Mr. Casely Hayford condemned Ghanaian leaders for focusing on ‘political superiority’ rather than on securing economic independence for the country.



According to him, majority of Ghana’s woes as far as development is concerned, stems from the fact that its leaders focus mostly on titles and respect for every decision they take whether right or otherwise.



“Our thoughts are never about how to get economic independence, our thoughts are always about how to achieve political superiority and it is that political superiority that is killing us. It is killing us because when the politician stands there and makes a decision, he expects it to be respected as an honorable decision”, he stated.



He however blamed Ghanaians for encouraging politicians in that regard by expecting them to reward them when they accord them respect or shower them with accolades.



“When somebody calls you honorable, or director, he expects you to donate, this is our culture, the moment I give you the respect that you are my elder, you have to do the right thing and respect me as your child”.



Casely Hayford who was Guest Speaker at the seminar also trolled parliamentarians. He explained that contrary to their role of representing the voiceless by passing laws that help promote development in the country, they pass laws without considering the relevant factors and the consequences their actions may produce.



“They don’t read the papers that they are given, they don’t think through what the challenges are”, he stated.



For him, the parliament house is merely as good as a tourist site which will serve the country better by bringing in income through tourism. He recommended that the country’s existing legislative body be dissolved and regional ones formed to ensure measurable work is done and to promote accountability in the country.



“The first thing I will do if I had the opportunity is to break down parliament. We don’t need it”, he said.



“Maybe if we break it down we are wasting money but maybe we can use it as a tourist attraction, we can say, this is what we used to do in the past, so come for a tour and then we should just poster it all so people can see”, he added.



“We should have regional parliaments, every region, we have 10 of them in Ghana, every region must have its own legal parliament, every region must have its own law courts, every region must have its ministries and down at that level, let the decisions be made as to where they want to go”, he added.



The seminar themed; "The Economic and Political Rise of Africa” saw several students from various tertiary institutions and corporate workers in attendance.



The event organized by the Governance and Security Group of Africa (CSG Africa) came off on Saturday July 8 at the African Regent Hotel in Accra.