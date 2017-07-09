Ghanaians Tag Adwoa Safo As 'Super Woman' (PHOTOS)

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo seems to getting more than just trolls from social media fanatics and the general public following the disclosure of her alleged “lie” about constructing a school for her constituency with monies she secured from the World Bank.



Ghanaians have taken it a notch higher, perhaps a different level of trolling but they definitely are making it “tough” on the MP.



Adwoa Sarfo in a video gone viral on the various media platforms, is seen claiming credit for funding the construction of the Kwabenya Senior High School (one of the John Mahama Community Day schools), with monies she lobbied from the World Bank.



She also criticized the opposition NDC for having claimed ownership of the project and taking undue credit for a project they know nothing about; this she did with the intent of reminding her constituents of the good job her party (though in opposition at the time) did, to bring development in the constituency.



Adwoa Sarfo since the incident has not been spared by Ghanaians who as usual have brought her under ‘fire” on various social media platforms. The NDC has not left her out either, they, following the remarks demanded an apology from Adwoa Safo for peddling “lies”.



The World Bank who was cited in the MP’s remarks has since denied funding the project as portrayed by Adwoa Safo. According to them, “they fund organizations and not individuals”.



The latest is a series of images tagging the MP as having performed various historic roles.



Here are a few of them.