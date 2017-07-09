Enough Of The Fabrication - NDC Tells Adwoa Sarfo

Related Stories The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Dome Kwabenya constituency in the Greater Accra Region has responded to Adwoa Sarfo the Member of Parliament for the area in the wake of controversies surrounding the construction of a Community Day SHS in her constituency.



According to the party, it is shocked by the fact that “Lawyer Adwoa Sarfo seems to be telling one lie or the other to the people of Dome Kwabenya and Ghanaians at large.”



The deputy Majority leader in a viral video is reported to have said the Kwabenya Community Day School was constructed due to her relationship with the World Bank. She claimed to have lobbied for the school to be built.



The said school is one of the 200 Community Day Schools promised and initiated by the former President John Mahama.



The Procurement Minister has also claimed she constructed the Hatso Market of which she has posted some videos on her Facebook wall, but the NDC described this as shocking.



Speaking at press conference Friday, former Minister for Tourism, Zita Okaikoi urged Adwoa Sarfo to “stop the lies” or lose her credibility.



“She must stop taking credit for what she has not done. If she wants credit, she should construct the road in front of her house and other roads in the area. She is a fine woman but she must stop peddling falsehood,” Zita Okaikoi said.



For his part, former MCE for GA East, John Kwao Sackey, told Radiogold905.com the MP’s comment is a lie and should be ignored.



“The Assembly approved the acquisition of land for the construction of the school for the Municipality at Kwabenya. She was not MP by then. The Assembly only took the advantage and applied to be considered when visionary leader Mahama promised to build 200 schools across the country.”



“The Haatso Market was started by the NDC when NPP came to power for the 8 years they never did anything till when we came back and completed it. We never had so many problems when Prof. Mike Ocquaye was the MP because he always checked for his facts. Adwoa Sarfo should learn from him,” he counseled.