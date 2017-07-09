Adwoa Safo Bought Dome-Kwabenya SHS Land - NPP Organizer

Related Stories Under fire Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo bought with her own money the land on which the Community Senior High School in the constituency was built, the NPP Constituency Organizer for the area, Seth Kofi Osei-Kissi has revealed.



According to him, the MP has all the necessary documentation that proves she indeed acquired the land from the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission.



Adwoa Safo who’s also the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament has dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons and stunned members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after claiming she built the Dome-Kwabenya Senior High School and not the esrtwhile John Mahama administration which has taken credit for the project.



According to her, the project was realized through her collaboration with the World Bank.



In a short video that has gone viral on social media, the Legislator is seen bashing the Mahama administration over the project saying the revelation was important for the purpose of reminding her constituents of the NPP government’s unparalleled commitment to the development of the nation.



“When we were in opposition things were tough but we managed to do one or two things that I need to mention, first is this very facility we’re seated in now which is the Secondary school we have here in Dome-Kwabenya".



"There was no secondary school in this very large constituency. It was through my hardwork that we have this school. It happned that the World Bank which I once worked with was bringing some money into this country for the building of secondary schools for government".