'Booklong And Big Grammar’ Is NPP’s Problem

Controversial lawmaker for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong is worried that officials in the party demand for certificates from hardworking party youth as a prerequisite for employment into the various sectors.



He questioned whether the party asked for the certificates of the same youth who fought their hearts out in order to bring it back to power.



“Those days when they were campaigning and you were working for the party, did they ask you for certificates? Today after the election, when you go for a job they will be demanding for your certificate. So do they want to tell me that when you want to work at Zoomlion you must present a certificate? “They are always asking for certificates before they give the youth employment. At the airport, Oti Bless of the NDC has a company that is cleaning the place, so do you need certificates to be cleaners? There are some jobs you don’t need certificates so why should you ask for certificates when you didn’t do same when they were working to bring the party to power”, he asked.



“We are in our seventh month and there are cleaners at the airport who are workers of the company belonging to an NDC functionary. Does it mean that our members need certificates to also work as cleaners there”, he asked.



He said there are certain jobs members of the NPP can also do without necessarily producing certificates because they are Ghanaians.



“I am speaking now because I promised the youth of this country jobs. Today NDC people are doing the work more than our party members. We did a lot of work under the erstwhile Kufuor administration but because of big grammar and rule of law we went into opposition. Since the party came to power but they are still asking for certificates before they employ the youth.” He empathized.