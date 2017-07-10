Don't Allow Yourself To Be Used - Alhaji Fuseini To Charlotte Osei

Related Stories The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnarigu, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini has supported the decision of the Director of Finance at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Joseph Kwaku Asamoah, not to proceed on leave as directed by the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs Charlotte Osei.



According to him, the Commission is an independent body hence no one can interfere in their ‘business’ let alone ask a member to proceed on leave.



“He should not go…he should challenge the kangaroo decision to ask him to go on leave”



Contributing to a panel discussion on Radio Gold’s Alhaji and Alhaji, Alhaji Fuseini asked the EC Boss, Charlotte Osei not to allow herself to be used as a 'pawn' to fulfil the agenda of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



“She should be wary of the agenda that has started at the Electoral Commission and open her eyes wide because I will not be surprised that even pressure on herself will not be long in coming. I will urge the electoral commission as a body to bond together and hold their independence jealously. They should not allow one inch, one centimetre of their independence to be encroached by the executive less they compromise the integrity of our elections and the peace, order and stability of this country”



Background



The Economic and Organized Crime Organization (EOCO) earlier this week said it was investigating some top officials of the Commission over the loss of some GHs480,000 from the Commission’s Endowment Fund.



In a letter dated July 4, 2017, addressed to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei, EOCO demanded that the ‘suspects’ be asked to proceed on leave to assist in the investigations.



The Commission’s Deputy Chairperson in-charge of Finance and Administration, Georgina Opoku Amankwah, Chief Accountant, Kwaku Owusu Agyei-Larbi and Finance Officer, Joseph Kwaku Asamoah were said to have been identified by EOCO as the ‘suspects’.



However, the Finance Officer, Dr Joseph Kwaku Asamoah says he will not proceed on leave.



He claims he was not the Director of Finance nor was he in any position to influence management’s decision regarding financial administration of the Endowment Fund during the period of the alleged loss.