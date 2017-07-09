RE: Prosecute Dzifa Attivor

Bismark Tawiah Boateng Related Stories The Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress Mr. Bismark Tawiah Boateng has debunked claims that he asked President Akufo Addo to prosecute Madam Dzifa Attivor, former Transport minister.



Mr Tawiah in an interview on Okay FM said: "You see some of these things contributed to the party's defeat but nobody paid attention to it. But the Nana Addo government should not tell us that because of witch hunting they will let her go scot free, no she should be invited by the NPP government and explained to Ghanaians issues about the bus branding"



However in a statement he said: "For the record, I Bismark Tawiah Boateng have NOT made any such statement anywhere. Obviously, the news publication has been mischievously twisted just to create a wedge between the former Transport Minister under President John Dramani Mahama and my good self".



Below is the full statement



MISREPORTED ATTACK ON HON DZIFA ATTIVOR



I have been made aware of a news story published by several media houses including peacefmonline.com, Daily Guide, and Daily Statesman with my name associated as making a statement to the effect that Madam Peace Aku Dzifa Attivor should be prosecuted by the Akufo-Addo government.



I am also aware of a doctored tape in circulation purported to be the interview I conducted with Okay FM’s Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie as the basis for the aforementioned publication.



For the record, I Bismark Tawiah Boateng have NOT made any such statement anywhere. Obviously, the news publication has been mischievously twisted just to create a wedge between the former Transport Minister under President John Dramani Mahama and my good self.



Nana Akufo Addo and the NPP made a lot of noise whiles in opposition that they will jail NDC stalwarts and appointees when they assume power for alleged corrupt acts. Indeed, names like Alfred Woyome and Dzifa Attivor were always on the lips of NPP communicators and party functionaries during the 2016 electioneering campaign.



I therefore dared the NPP government under Nana Akufo Addo to carry out with that empty threat since I am very sure it will prove futile.



This position has been mischievously joined to an earlier sentiment I shared on the inability for me to be reappointed on the DVLA board.



The pro-NPP media houses obviously twisted my statement just to create an impression that feeds into a regime corruption campaign they mounted against the NDC and President Mahama in 2016 which has fallen flat in the face of recent high level corruption in the Akufo Addo government.



I urge all NDC members and sympathizers who are troubled by this mischievous publication to totally disregard it.



I accordingly apologize to Hon. Dzifa Attivor who must have been negatively affected by this twisted reportage.

Let me put on record, that the contributions of Hon Dzifa Attivor to the Campaign in the Eastern Region through the Volta Caucus is well acknowledged.



To the media houses who published this untruth, I can only tell them to bow down their heads in shame. Is high time they realized they have a profession to protect.



Long Live NDC



SIGNED

Bismark Tawiah Boateng

Eastern Regional Chairman, NDC

09.07.2017, Koforidua