NDC Man Apologises To Dzifa Attivor

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress Mr. Bismark Tawiah Boateng has rendered an unqualified apology to Madam Dzifa Attivor, former Transport minister in the erstwhile John Mahama administration.



This follows reports that Mr Tawiah Boateng asked President Akufo Addo to invite Madam Attivor to explain various issues surrounding the bus branding exercise which led to the her resignation.



"You see some of these things contributed to the party's defeat but nobody paid attention to it. But the Nana Addo government should not tell us that because of witch hunting they will let her go scot free, no she should be invited by the NPP government and explained to Ghanaians issues about the bus branding" he is purported to have said on Okay FM.



However in a statement, Mr Tawiah Boateng denied making such comments.



He claims: "I Bismark Tawiah Boateng have NOT made any such statement anywhere. Obviously, the news publication has been mischievously twisted just to create a wedge between the former Transport Minister under President John Dramani Mahama and my good self".



"I accordingly apologize to Hon. Dzifa Attivor who must have been negatively affected by this twisted reportage.

Let me put on record, that the contributions of Hon Dzifa Attivor to the Campaign in the Eastern Region through the Volta Caucus is well acknowledged" he added.