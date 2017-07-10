NPP Youth Honours KENPONG

Related Stories The Greater Accra youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has honored Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) in a special Awards Dinner Gala at Tesano in Accra.



The well-attended ceremony themed, "Greater Accra Youth Wing, let's consolidate the vote, NPP for 2016 and beyond," was in recognition of his immense contribution to the historic 2016 general election.



A citation signed by Prince Obeng, Greater Accra organizer, indicated, "Your contribution towards the NPP's victory in general and the youth wing in particular, was overwhelming. When the going was seemingly tough, you helped smoothen things. Your generosity transcends political barriers, and all and sundry attest to that fact. We hope to keep this excellent relationship in our quest to consolidate our political gains.



The prestigious award was received on behalf of the business contractor, who is out of the country for a business trip by Perpetual Asante from The Office of the first lady.



Kenpong, former Asante Kotoko Board member, in a post-event telephone interview, said, "I am indeed humbled and honoured for this recognition. It will certainly urge me on to do more for the party."



Other dignitaries and youth were duly recognized at the ceremony, attended by Sammy Awuku, national youth organizer of the NPP, and other party bigwigs.