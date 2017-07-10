Akufo-Addo Offered Me Appointment Without Recourse To Law - Addai Nimo

Addai Nimo Related Stories Former Member of Parliament for Mampong in the Ashanti Region has said President Akufo Addo offered him appointment without recourse to dictates of the law.



According to Francis Addai-Nimo, the president met him at the Flagstaff House to discuss job offers for him. Addai-Nimo adds, upon series of considerations, the president offered him the job of administrator of Road Fund.



The former Mampong legislator and presidential hopeful said, he immediately prompted the president of the details of the act establishing the Road Fund.



Addai Nimo was speaking to host of Abusua Nkommo, Kwame Adinkrah on why he has not been offered job appointment by President Akufo Addo.



According to failed flagbearer aspirant, “I had a meeting with the president and we looked at available vacancies I can be appointed to manage.”



He says, “the president offered me the position of administrator of Road Fund, but I quickly reminded the president that the Road Fund is not like District Assemblies Common Fund where he can appoint an administrator.”



“Kwame you see, the Road Fund is not like District Assemblies Common Fund. With the Road Fund, provisions are made for the Chief Director of the Ministry of Roads and Highways to directly manage the funds.”



“But because of his tight schedule as a top civil servant, he is allowed to appoint any of his subordinates to manage the Roads Funds and report to the Chief Director who will in turn report to the minister,” Addai-Nimo explains.



“After explaining to the president, he then agreed with me and said he will look for another vacant position to appoint me and I haven’t heard from him ever since,” he added.



“If you look at the practice all over the world, presidents have mostly appointed their rivals at internal flagbearer contests. Barack Obama appointed his closest rival Hilary Clinton as his Secretary of State and there are other good examples to mention.”



Francis Addai-Nimo however said he is not disappointed adding, “governance is a continuous process and hopefully everyone will have his time.



