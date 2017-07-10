NPP Youth Wing Honours Organisers

Related Stories For the first time in the history of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) since its formation in 1992, the youth wing of the party in the Greater Accra Region has awarded all the 34 constituency youth organisers and their deputies for their selfless efforts towards the 2016 electoral victory in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.



In a welcome address by the initiator of the programme, Prince Obeng, who is the Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser and who doubles as the Regional Director of Youth Employment Authority, said, “It is time the party begins to reward the youth and show appreciation as a means of motivating them.”



Other speakers included the CEO of the YEA who thanked the party and the president for giving the authority to the constituency youth organisers.



He took the opportunity to explain the court injunction on the YEA and what management is doing in response. He asked them not to despair but to continue to work hard for the realisation of the objectives of the YEA.



Sammy Awuku who was the guest of honour encouraged the youth and assured them of government’s efforts to change the fortunes of the youth of this country whether they are NPP or NDC.



At the same event, 34 microwaves were presented to the youth by the National Nasara Coordinator, Kamal Deen Abdullah.



Other dignitaries included Hon Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Hon Ahmed Arthur, Hon Ebenezer Achibold, Nana Bee and Alhaji Yussif Fofana. Also in attendance were a host of businessmen with sympathies for the NPP.