Karbo Promises To Give NDC A Sound Beating In 2020 Polls

Related Stories The Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament (MP) for Lawra Constituency in the Upper West Region, Anthony Nyoh Abayifaa Karbo has promised to prove his supremacy over any candidate the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will field against him in 2020 polls.



He has therefore called on all those who are worried that he cannot make it to parliament after 2020 to be assured he will give the NDC a sound beating at the polls, this time with a rather wider margin.



Addressing New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates at the maiden constituency conference, he assured that anyone that will be brought against him will be no match.



‘‘Our target is 15, 000 votes in the next election and the NDC will know their real size. It is our target that once they could keep Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency for so many years (referring to the 25 year reign of deputy speaker of parliament, Alban Bagbin), we will also keep Lawra for so long,’’ he predicted.



‘‘We believe that in four years-time when we come and we go round and we talk, you will vote for us because of the projects, programmes, infrastructure, the development, the empowerment and the jobs that we have brought to you. You can then compare the work of the NPP and the NDC in the district,’’ he added.



At the December 7, 2016 polls, the Deputy Minister polled 8,704 votes as against 7,476 votes for Bede Ziedeng polled with Samson Assibey who was then the incumbent MP trailing with 5651 votes.



Political pundits including some members of the NDC have credited his victory at the polls to the divisions that emerged from the party coupled with the aggrieved NDC candidate going independent.



But Hon Karbo observed that, they all had the same platforms to campaign and sell out their message to the electoral with no one having the edge over the other.



“A lot of people came to me and said you are going to be a one term MP. I told them we have heard, come and take it,” he mocked.



“We will not be so arrogant; we believe that people voted for us because they could see a certain burning desire. Our message was compelling; our strategy was a winning strategy. The NPP was ready for whatever. We were clear in our minds that we were not going to be in opposition beyond 8 years,’’ he stressed.