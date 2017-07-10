I Feel Humiliated – Adwoa Safo

Related Stories The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya constituency Adwoa Safo has bemoaned the humiliation she has faced for claiming credit for a Community Day Senior High School built in her constituency by the erstwhile Mahama administration.



The MP has been trolled on social media by some Ghanaians and members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the past week.



According to her, what she has encountered in the past few days is one of the hardest moments of her political and professional life.



She is purported to have apologized to the former President John Dramani Mahama and the World Bank.



A letter she wrote to the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission indicates that she lobbied for the land for the construction of the school.



Below is the full UNEDITED purported apology letter:



APOLOGIES OVER COMMUNITY S.H.S. COMMENT



For Immediate Release



For a while I have wanted to pour out everything in my heart, but it is been bottled up. Out of fear, humiliation, and hurt. What I have encountered in the past few days is one of the hardest moments of my political and professional life, but I need to address this face-forward.



There are truth and some lies swarming the internet and I need to take a moment to clear the air. But before I do that, I need to apologize to Former President John Mahama, World Bank and the Ghanaian public. Knowing I have let people down is one of the hardest things to accept. Beyond all else, I have let myself down and the shame I feel is overwhelming.



My comment was only in regards to the Community Senior High School in my constituency that was built by the previous government during my tenure as Member of Parliament.



Please consider this statement to constitute an unconditional retraction of my previous statements. I would appreciate the courtesy of this apology be accepted.



Signed



Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo



Minister/MP