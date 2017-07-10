'Kokrokoo' Panelists Hail All Nations University Over Ghanasat-1

Related Stories Students of the All Nations University, Koforidua, on Friday, July 7, 2017 sucessfully launched Ghana's first satellite dubbed "Ghanasat-1" into the orbit at an altitude of 420 km.



The first ever satellite in the country was watched live at JAXA Tsukuba Space Center in Japan and All Nations University Campus at Koforidua.



The satellite which evolved the world passed over Ghana at Friday noon which sent its first Continues wave signal (CW) to the amateur space station at the All Nations University College Campus.



The satellite is said to commence its official mission operation from Tuesday, July 11, 2017.



Commenting on the newest invention in the country, Panel members on Peace FM's Kokrokoo lauded the efforts by the students as they took turns to make their submissions on the programme.



CPP Stalwart James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila, noted that the satellite has marked a notable feat in Ghana's history.



According to him, the satellite will benefit the nation in several ways and so commended the students for the new technology.



He also called for support from government and Ministries-related to assist the University and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to utilize science and technology in building the nation.



Touching further on the issue, PPP Communicator Nana Ofori Owusu also hailed the students and called on the government to equip the science and technology-based institutions to help Ghana's development.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi, Nana Ofori Owusu noted that technology should be the basis for Ghana's development, hence urging the President and his government to primarily focus on the technology sector.



To him, Ghana should stop begging and prioritize technology for nation building.



He commended the All Nations University for Ghanasat-1 and hoped they would receive all the support they deserve.



Nana Fredua, an NPP guru, also advised that it is about time the youth were given the opportunity to explore with technology to help build the country.



He alluded not only to the satellite techonology but also the solar vehicle invented by the KNUST and other engineering institutions, who he believes when well resourced would come up with great inventions.



According to him, when the youth are left to explore, it will widen their mental scope and horizon; hence paving way for them to manifest their inherent techonology capabilities.



