‘Initiate Moves To Pay Regional And District Executives’

Alhaji Abubakar Abdul-Rahman, Upper West Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suggested to the NPP to consider initiating a policy to pay its regional and constituency executives.



He said the executives were doing sacrificial jobs and the time had come for the party to consider the constraints and challenges many of them were facing and provide some salaries to cushion them.



This suggestion if considered, would help to motivate our executives to work diligently to keep the party grassroot structures functioning properly, and also disseminate the good policies and programmes of the government to the people.



Alhaji Abdul-Rahman made the suggestion at the Annual Lawra Constituency Delegates conference of the NPP held in Lawra.



Alhaji Abdul-Rahman said the NPP was gunning to win nine parliamentary seats in the region come 2020 general election and urged party supporters to remain united and devote their energies to work harder to accomplish this fate.



He assured the people in the region that issues of poor roads and other infrastructural inadequacies would be addressed adding that the NPP needed more years rather than the eight years to deliver on its good development policies and programmes to benefit Ghanaians.



Mr Anthony Abayifa Karbo, Member of Parliament for the Lawra Constituency, who addressed the delegates, said the Free Education for Senior High School students was coming on stream in September this year.



He said the Ministry of Education had constituted a team to address all challenges and difficulties associated with the implementation of the programme to make it functional and operational this academic year.



Similarly, teachers and nurses’ allowances would be restored and make operational in September this academic year.



Mr Karbo who is also a Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Roads and Highways said the Northern Development Authority which had been allocated with $100 million dollars would come on to provide some development needs of the people.



The establishment of a factory in each district and the provision of dams in the communities to promote all year round agricultural production would also come on to help improve livelihoods.



Mr Karbo called for active participation and contributions of community members in the implementation of the programme.



“These projects, if successfully implemented, would help promote agricultural production including animal husbandry and reduce the seasonal migration of the youth from the north to cities and urban centres in search of livelihoods”, he said.



Talking about the “Planting for Food and Jobs”, programme, Mr Karbo encouraged people in the region to take advantage of it to ensure food security and increase incomes.



He appealed to security agencies, farmers groups and community members to be vigilant and ensure that fertilizers, seeds, insecticides and other farm inputs meant for the programme were not smuggled out to neighbouring countries to the detriment of farmers.



He announced that major roads and some rivers in the area would be worked on while the provision of rural electricity and potable water would also be improved to help enhance trade and socio-economic advancement of the people.



Mr Martin Domotiere Bomba-Ire, Lawra District Chief Executive gave the assurance that under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration, the Lawra District would be provided with the needed infrastructural development and appealed to the people to continue to give their unflinching support to the NPP.



He called for unity and peaceful co-existence among the rank and file of the party, as well as good communication, constant and strategic engagement to help in effective dissemination of messages to party grassroot members.