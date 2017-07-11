I Saved Akufo-Addo – Addai-Nimoh

Related Stories Former Member of Parliament for Mampong in the Ashanti Region; Francis Addai-Nimo, has said that he saved President Akufo-Addo from having to appoint him without recourse to the law.



According to him, he drew the President’s attention to the fact that an offer he was making him when he was appointing officials under his government, was not one that could be accepted without full consideration of the law.



He indicated that the President made him an offer to be the administrator of the Road Fund after deliberating on several other options as far as job offers for him (Addai Nimo) were concerned. During the discussions he said, he had to bring to the attention of the first gentleman, the fact that there was more to the proposal than what it may have seemed.



“I had a meeting with the president and we looked at available vacancies I can be appointed to manage.”

The president offered me the position of administrator of Road Fund, but I quickly reminded the president that the Road Fund is not like District Assemblies Common Fund where he can appoint an administrator.”



“Kwame you see, the Road Fund is not like District Assemblies Common Fund. With the Road Fund, provisions are made for the Chief Director of the Ministry of Roads and Highways to directly manage the funds.”



“But because of his tight schedule as a top civil servant, he is allowed to appoint any of his subordinates to manage the Roads Funds and report to the Chief Director who will in turn report to the minister,” He said.



He said the move cost him an opportunity to have a position in government because the President after that meeting, though promised to find for him another vacant position in his government, he heard nothing from subsequently.



“After explaining to the president, he then agreed with me and said he will look for another vacant position to appoint me and I haven’t heard from him ever since,” he added.



“If you look at the practice all over the world, presidents have mostly appointed their rivals at internal flagbearer contests. Barack Obama appointed his closest rival Hilary Clinton as his Secretary of State and there are other good examples to mention.”



Francis Addai-Nimo however said he is not disappointed adding, “Governance is a continuous process and hopefully everyone will have his time.