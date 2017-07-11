NDC Denies Existence Of Mettle-Nunoo’s Claimed Pre-2016 Election Survey That Signaled Defeat

Related Stories Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Lawson, has denied claims by a leading member of the party that a critical pre-2016 election survey was ignored.



According to Mr Lawson, if such a survey existed then the team that worked on it did not channel it to the appropriate party quarters for action.



Rojo Mettle-Nunoo, who managed the electoral campaign for the late President John Atta Mills, said he was part of a research team that found that the then incumbent party’s 2016 campaign messages were out of touch with electorates, but their recommendations were swept under the carpet.



The NDC old hand told The Pulse on Joy News TV that former President Mahama and his campaign team dismissed crucial campaign intelligence that pointed to an impending defeat.



“I believe strongly that our message – our research data – was not accepted, it did not impact the strategy of the election and it was a disaster waiting the happen,” he had said on Monday.



However, responding to the Mettle-Nunoo’s claim, the NDC Deputy General Secretary said the revelation is news to him. “I am not aware of what he is talking about...the President [John Mahama] is an individual,” he said to suggest that perhaps the said report was presented to the former President alone, but not the party leadership.



“We as party a party, the structures must be followed; so if you give it to us we will send it we will send it to our channels of communication,” he adds.



The NDC has been nursing deep wounds after a major defeat in last year’s election, losing by over one million votes to the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Akufo-Addo – the biggest loss for the NDC.



A 13-member committee headed by former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey, tasked with finding out the cause of NDC’s poor showing in the last election, has presented its report, but party leaders are holding details of the findings to their chest.





