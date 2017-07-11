I’ll Win Galamsey Fight – Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is confident the fight against illegal mining – galamsey – will end in praise, but it will take the concerted efforts of chiefs.



He said traditional leaders have played crucial roles in the history of Ghana prior to the attainment of independence hence their involvement in the galamsey combat cannot be glossed over.



“We can’t win the fight without the support of the traditional authorities. Any serious social mobilization of Ghana… you the chiefs of our country if you are not involved doesn’t happen. You are here today to have the opportunity to be part of our strategy. We need your support to bring this menace of galamsey to an end,” President Akufo-Addo said at the opening ceremony of a two-day sensitisation workshop on illegal mining for traditional leaders.



He added: “I have great confidence in the Ghanaian people, especially our traditional leaders that they have always stood out in our history when the white people wanted to take our lands… when the time came that we have had enough of British rule it was you who stood out. So Ghanaians are counting on you.”



President Akufo-Addo served notice he is prepared to put his Presidency on the line in order to stop the galamsey menace in Ghana, arguing it is the right thing to do in the interest of the country.



According to him, “this is the time to all of us to say we have to do something for ourselves and the future. I have no doubt that if there is one thing to do is the mobilisation to stop this galamsey. I have come here to ask and plead for your support in this fight. I’m fully committed, but I know that mine is not enough, I need your commitment as well.”



“No matter how difficult it will take we will win this fight. We are going to reclaim our heritage. … We are going to do that across the length and breadth of our country. We are going to green our country again and reclaim the space. We will write a glorious chapter in this history of Ghana,” he opined.



The workshop was organized by the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs in collaboration with the Inter-Mineral Committee on illegal Mining.



