Full List Of Akufo-Addo’s 22 Newly Appointed Ambassadors

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo on Monday, July 10, 2017, announced his second batch of Ambassadors at a ceremony at the Banquet Hall of the Jubilee House in accordance with Article 74(1) of the Constitution, to safeguard and promote the image and interests of our nation outside these shores.



In all 22 men and women have been appointed.



The 22 who have received their letters of credence according to the President, have been carefully chosen to become "our Ambassadors and High Commissioners. They have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour – politics, medicine, law, academia, chieftaincy, military, business, social work – and in the public service of our country. They are eminently fit to represent Ghana in their respective places of accreditation, which have expressed satisfaction at their appointments...I congratulate each one of you warmly on your well-deserved appointment".



Roles



The Ambassadors and High Commissioners have three roles to play: diplomatic, ceremonial and administrative. Apart from that, they are also to preserve and promote the image of the country.



"You represent a country that, as a result of the commendable conduct of the Ghanaian people, is regarded as one of the most stable on the continent, which is a functioning democracy, governed by the rule of law, and respect for individual liberties, human rights and the principles of democratic accountability. We are regarded as a beacon of democracy in Africa, and, recently, in April, according to the reputable RMB Global Markets Research, the 4th best place to invest and do business in on the African continent. You are the most visible symbol of our country out there, and in all your actions you must guard jealously our country’s image. I am confident this is a charge you will uphold" the President.





Below is a full list of the newly appointed Ambassadors





Mrs Salma Frances Mancell-Egala – Republic of Turkey



Mr. Paul Okoh – Arab Republic of Egypt



Mrs. Mercy Bampo Addo – Republic of Malta



Mr. Kwasi Owusu-Yeboa – Republic of Togo



Ms. Sophia Horner-Sam – The Netherlands



Ms. Amerley Ollennu Awua-Asamoa – The Kingdom of Denmark



Ms. Elizabeth Salamatu Forgor – Republic of Namibia



Gen. Francis Adu-Amanfoh – Republic of Mali



Mr. Joseph Kojo Akudibilah – Vatican



Mr. Joseph Ayikoi Otoo – Canada



Mr. Napoleon Abdulai – Republic of Cuba



Ms. Margaret Ekua Prah – Republic of Zambia



Ms. Esther Dzifa Ofori – Republic of Equatorial Guinea



Prof. Abena Pokua A. Busia – Federative Republic of Brazil



Ms. Paulina Patience Abagaye – Republic of Italy



Mr. George Ayisi-Boateng – Republic of South Africa



Naa Bolinaa Saaka – Burkina Faso



Mr. Mike Nii Nortey Oquaye jnr – Republic of India



Sheikh T.B Damba – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia



Mr. William Azuma Awinador Kanyirigi – Federal Democratic of Ethiopia



Dr. Edward Nasigiri Mahama – Ambassador-at-large



Mr. Rasheed Seidu Inusah – Ambassador-at-large









