Full List Of Akufo-Addo’s 22 Newly Appointed Ambassadors
 
11-Jul-2017  
President Akufo-Addo on Monday, July 10, 2017, announced his second batch of Ambassadors at a ceremony at the Banquet Hall of the Jubilee House in accordance with Article 74(1) of the Constitution, to safeguard and promote the image and interests of our nation outside these shores.

In all 22 men and women have been appointed.

The 22 who have received their letters of credence according to the President, have been carefully chosen to become "our Ambassadors and High Commissioners. They have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour – politics, medicine, law, academia, chieftaincy, military, business, social work – and in the public service of our country. They are eminently fit to represent Ghana in their respective places of accreditation, which have expressed satisfaction at their appointments...I congratulate each one of you warmly on your well-deserved appointment".

Roles

The Ambassadors and High Commissioners have three roles to play: diplomatic, ceremonial and administrative. Apart from that, they are also to preserve and promote the image of the country.

"You represent a country that, as a result of the commendable conduct of the Ghanaian people, is regarded as one of the most stable on the continent, which is a functioning democracy, governed by the rule of law, and respect for individual liberties, human rights and the principles of democratic accountability. We are regarded as a beacon of democracy in Africa, and, recently, in April, according to the reputable RMB Global Markets Research, the 4th best place to invest and do business in on the African continent. You are the most visible symbol of our country out there, and in all your actions you must guard jealously our country’s image. I am confident this is a charge you will uphold" the President.


Below is a full list of the newly appointed Ambassadors


Mrs Salma Frances Mancell-Egala – Republic of Turkey

Mr. Paul Okoh – Arab Republic of Egypt

Mrs. Mercy Bampo Addo – Republic of Malta

Mr. Kwasi Owusu-Yeboa – Republic of Togo

Ms. Sophia Horner-Sam – The Netherlands

Ms. Amerley Ollennu Awua-Asamoa – The Kingdom of Denmark

Ms. Elizabeth Salamatu Forgor – Republic of Namibia

Gen. Francis Adu-Amanfoh – Republic of Mali

Mr. Joseph Kojo Akudibilah – Vatican

Mr. Joseph Ayikoi Otoo – Canada

Mr. Napoleon Abdulai – Republic of Cuba

Ms. Margaret Ekua Prah – Republic of Zambia

Ms. Esther Dzifa Ofori – Republic of Equatorial Guinea

Prof. Abena Pokua A. Busia – Federative Republic of Brazil

Ms. Paulina Patience Abagaye – Republic of Italy

Mr. George Ayisi-Boateng – Republic of South Africa

Naa Bolinaa Saaka – Burkina Faso

Mr. Mike Nii Nortey Oquaye jnr – Republic of India

Sheikh T.B Damba – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Mr. William Azuma Awinador Kanyirigi – Federal Democratic of Ethiopia

Dr. Edward Nasigiri Mahama – Ambassador-at-large

Mr. Rasheed Seidu Inusah – Ambassador-at-large
 
 
 
