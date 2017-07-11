I Am Strong Enough To Work As Ambassador At Large-Edward Mahama

Edward Mahama Related Stories Former flagbearer of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Edward Nasigri Mahama has revealed that age may have caught up with him; he is still physically fit to execute his mandate as an Ambassador at large.



He observes that he continues to serve the nation in his capacity as a physician, a Christian and father and believes his current appointment further manifests that his contributions to national development are being appreciated.



He said since he is able to stand for several hours to conduct operations at his private hospital, he will have the same strength to carry out his duties as required.







“I may be old, but I think I am strong enough for my new task. I stand for several hours to conduct operations. I will continue to give off my best to the development of the country. We have a beautiful country and we must all contribute to make it work well”, he said



The long-running presidential candidate was on Monday appointed as an Ambassador at Large of the republic of Ghana when the president named his second batch of 22 Ambassadors.



An ambassador at Large is an ambassador with special duties not appointed to a particular country.



