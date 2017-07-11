Another ‘Lie’ From Adwoa Safo?

Related Stories The latest refutation in connection with Adwoa Safo’s “E-block saga”, brings to three, the number of ‘questionable’ claims from the camp of Procurement Minister and MP for Dome Kwabenya that have been rejected.



Adwoa Safo’s Political aide; Sammy Boakye in a recent interview, revealed that the MP’s claims about having constructed a community day school for her constituency were indeed true as she initiated the move to acquire land for the building of the school. According to him, Ms. Safo, through discussions with one Professor Nyarko who is Director General of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, was able to secure the land which was eventually used to build the Community Senior High School in the constituency.



“Adwoa Safo what she said was that she was the one who facilitated for this school to be built in the area where she was making that particular conference which is the Atomic area…. What she did was to talk to several other people…. She went to Professor Nyarko who is the Director General of Ghana Atomic Energy, there are correspondents to show..”, he said in defence of the Minister.



Less than 24 hours after the statements, the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission has outrightly denied any involvement in providing a land to the Minister for the purpose of building a community day senior high school.



Communications Director of the GAEC; Mark Kwasi Sarfo, in an interview with Accra based Starr FM said per the records available to him, the land in question was given to the Ga East Municipal Assembly and not the MP as asserted.



Though he acknowledged that the request was made by Ms. Safo for the said land, it was not given directly to her.



“The first request was from the Ga East Municipal Assembly, so we responded to the Ga East Municipal Assembly giving them where the secondary school has been situated now”



“I don’t know about the demarcation of the said land. I only know about land being given to Ga East Municipal Assembly. I don’t know about any payment whatsoever. According to the record available to the Commission they wrote requesting for the land we responded to them giving them that piece of land”, he said.



This renunciation comes days after the World Bank also rejected claims of having funded Adwoa Safo in the construction of the Dome-Kwabenya Senior High School. The MP was seen in a video, telling her constituents that she lobbied monies from the World Bank with which she constructed the facility.



But speaking in an interview on Joy FM, the bank denied the claims, maintaining that they as an institution deal with “governments and do not play any role in the internal politics of the day in any of the country it operates in”, in other words, it doesn’t deal with individuals as suggested by Adwoa Safo.



All of this comes on the back of statements made by Adwoa Safo in connection with the construction of a Community Day school for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency.



In a video gone viral on the various media platforms, the MP is seen claiming credit for funding the construction of the Kwabenya Senior High School (one of the John Mahama Community Day schools), with monies she lobbied from the World Bank.



She also criticized the opposition NDC for having claimed ownership of the project and taking undue credit for a project they know nothing about; this she did with the intent of reminding her constituents of the good job her party (though in opposition at the time) did, to bring development in the constituency.



Adwoa Sarfo since the incident has not been spared by Ghanaians who as usual have brought her under ‘fire” on various social media platforms. The NDC has not left her out either, they, following the remarks demanded an apology from Adwoa Safo for peddling “lies”.