I Haven’t Rejected Nana Addo’s Appointment - Addai Nimo Clears The Air

Addai Nimo Related Stories Former New Patriotic (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti Region and contender in the party’s presidential primaries in 2007, Francis Addai-Nimo has said, it will be absolutely wrong to believe he has denied an offer to serve in government because he contested the party’s presidential primaries in 2014 which saw President Akufo-Addo emerge victorious.



“If that is rumor let’s leave it but if it can be substantiated l will find it difficult to understand it. What is the essence of democracy,” the former lawmaker rhetorically asked



“Democracy comes with healthy competitive elections and in the tradition of the New Patriotic Party, leaders from various levels from wards, polling stations, constituencies, regions to national are elected through competitive elections,” he pointed out.



“That is how this tradition is noted for . . . It is a value for the NPP tradition which we cherished so we allow for a competition. It is certainly absurd for anybody to speculate or spread a rumor that because Francis Addai-Nimo contested the 2014 flagbearership race he should denied any appointment”.



“That rumour has no basis and even an affront to our democracy,” he exclusively told mynewsgh.com’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent Kwabena Danso-Dapaah in an interview.



According to him, he was only offered an appointment as an administrator of Road Fund during a discussion with the President and drew his attention to the effect that he Road Fund is not like District Assemblies Common Fund where he can appoint an administrator.



Kwame you see, the Road Fund is not like District Assemblies Common Fund. With the Road Fund, provisions are made for the Chief Director of the Ministry of Roads and Highways to directly manage the funds.”



“But because of his tight schedule as a top civil servant, he is allowed to appoint any of his subordinates to manage the Roads Funds and report to the Chief Director who will in turn report to the minister,” Addai-Nimo explained.



“After explaining to the president, he then agreed with me and said he will look for another vacant position to appoint me and I haven’t heard from him ever since,” he added.