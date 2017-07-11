Dr Edward Mahama And PNC Leadership Clash Over Ambassadorial Appointment.

Related Stories The presidential candidate of the People’s National Convention appears to be on a collision course with the leadership of the party following his acceptance of an ambassadorial position by the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.



General Secretary of the PNC ,Atik Muhammed, says the party was not informed about the appointment by flagbearer Dr Edward Mahama or the NPP government prior to the acceptance of the position by Dr Mahama.



The President on Monday swore into office twenty two ambassadors to represent Ghana in various countries of the world. Dr Edward Mahama was appointed ambassador at-large.



Unlike an ambassador-in-residence who is usually limited to a country or embassy, the ambassador-at-large is entrusted to operate in several usually neighboring countries, a region or sometimes hold a seat in an international organization like the United Nations.



The PNC flagbearer was one of 21 appointees present to swear and sign the oaths of office.



However speaking on Accra based Kasapa Fm, Atiik Muhammed expressed regret that Mr Mahama failed to inform or consult the party on the appointment.



He questioned why the flagbearer would take such an important decision without recourse to the leadership of the party, considering the fact that he [Dr Mahama] in times past referred offers of appointment to the party for consideration.





