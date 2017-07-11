Contaminated Fuel Scandal At BOST Unjustifiable - John Jinapor

Related Stories The rot at the state-owned institution; the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) Company Limited cannot be justified in anyway by the government according to the facts available to minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs).



“Based on the facts available the MD [Alfred Obeng Boateng] and BOST did not follow due process. They did not do the right thing”, NDC Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, Hon. John Abdullah Jinapor alleged.



“You cannot explain it out. ….you cannot equalize. …you cannot justify it by any stretch of imagination”, the MP for Yapei-Kusawgu indicated on Joy FM’s Newsfile.



“You are just debating the issue. We cannot bend back and begin to justify the present action by the wrongdoings of the past assuming it even happened”, the former Deputy Minister of Energy pointed out to government



The majority at a press conference addressed by the acting chairman of Mines and Energy Committee, Hon. Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi, jumped to the defense of the embattled MD of BOST, Alfred Obeng Boateng accused of selling contaminated fuel worth GHC7 million to private company Movenpiina thereby causing financial loss to the state.



The Minority MPs also called a bluff of the minority calls for the embattled MD to step aside for investigation be carried into his activities claiming similar incident took place during the erstwhile NDC regime with Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko as then MD of BOST.



Speaking to the issue last Saturday, Hon. John Jinapor bemoaned the continuous stay in office of the MD while investigations are under by the ministerial committee.



“Let the MD step aside so that we members of the committee can have free hands to operate. All of us are waiting for the Committee’s report to determine the way forward “, Hon. John Jinapor stated.