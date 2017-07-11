There Is Serious Turf War In Gov't And Amewu Was To Be Used As A Sacrificial Lamb - Koku

Related Stories Operatives from the National Security yesterday [Monday] uncovered an audio visual device believed to have been planted secretly in the office of the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Peter Amewu.



The Minister in an interview said the National Security has directed that investigations be conducted “to establish the circumstances under which the device was installed.’’



The Minister responding to the discovery yesterday said he was not too surprised at the device.



“It is quite shocking. It is a caution for us to be careful in the environment we are working in. I am not too surprised; but it is an interesting thing that has been uncovered,” the Minister said.



But commenting on the issue, Koku Anyidoho, the a Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)



He opined, this discovery should not have been made public. It should have been resolved internally but the issue coming public means there is confusion and sabotage within the corridors of power.



Koku Anyidoho said the position handed the Minister was done so he will do the dirty work for government then he is removed so another person is handed the job as Lands and Natural Resources.



According to him, Peter Amewu is aware the party set a trap for him by appointing him as Minister. It is a big trap and that shows how Machiavellian the NPP is. For them the end justifies the means and they will sacrifice anybody for their selfish gains.



Koku Anyidoho said, Mr. Amewu was aware he was being sabotaged and he was scared to fall for the trap hence coming out public with the issue. "Under normal circumstances, he should have called the security to debug the office. But for Amewu to come out public to speak about it means he is aware of the whole plot and trap set for him. There is serious infighting and turf war in the NPP and government."



"There is serious turf war, confusion and infighting within the NPP and whatever that happened to Amewu was deliberate. Amewu should thank God," he emphasized.