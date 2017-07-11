I’m Not Behind Survey On Kwesi Botchwey Report – Mahama

Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama has not constituted any team to undertake a survey on the Kwesi Botchwey Committee report, his office has said.



There are reports that some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are going round seeking information from executives and members on the report, which found out the reasons for the party’s defeat in the 2016



These persons claim that “they are being sponsored by the Office of HE John Dramani Mahama”.



A statement from the Office and signed by Special Aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari advised these impersonators to desist from the act of “misinformation, particularly as we all continue to work towards reorganizing the Party across the country”.



Former President Mahama lost the elections to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who had lost to Mr Mahama in 2012.



