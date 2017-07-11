Enroll Galamsey Operators Into Small-Scale Mining - Wasa East MP Tells Gov't

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Wasa East, Isaac Agyei Mensah has called on government to review their approach towards the fight against illegal mining (galamsey).



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Hon. Agyei Mensah noted that as President Nana Akufo-Addo and the government pledge to end galamsey activities in the country, it is equally prudent for measures to be put in place to sustain the livelihood of the miners.



According to him, it is not enough to oust galamsey operators without finding a solution to end their plight, hence discouraging them from engaging in illegal mining.



Hon. Agyei Mensah, in his submissions, called on the government to enroll the galamsey miners into the small-scale mining business in order to utilize their mining expertise and also create job for the miners.



He noted that small-scale mining is a legal venture and so having the galamsey operators on board will help clamp down on the menace.



He further cited that, to end the galamsey menace, various institutions as the security services and the Chiefs in the mining communities should collectively fight against illegal mining.



He opined that should the Chiefs and the appropriate authorities work hard to curb the menace, there will be little or no need for the Sector Minister to make personal appearances at the mining sites.



Meanwhile, President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo has vowed to stop the galamsey menace even at the cost of losing his Presidency.



"This is the time to all of us to say we have to do something for ourselves and the future. I have no doubt that if there is one thing to do is the mobilization to stop this galamsey. I have come here to ask and plead for your support in this fight. I’m fully committed, but I know that mine is not enough, I need your commitment as well.”



“No matter how difficult it will take we will win this fight. We are going to reclaim our heritage . . . We are going to do that across the length and breadth of our country. We are going to green our country again and reclaim the space. We will write a glorious chapter in this history of Ghana,” he said.