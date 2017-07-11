Inusah Fuseini Is FAKE- Chairman Wontumi

Related Stories Following the discovery made in the office of current Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, has called on other Ministers of State to have their offices debugged before they are made the next target by the National Democratic Congress.



The discovery of an audiovisual recording device, believed to have been secretly planted in the office of John Peter Amewu the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has caused massive stir prompting Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako to believe there are many similar gadgets yet to be debugged.



Though the former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, has claimed ownership of the audiovisual recording device, Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi, has described him as a ”fake person” who is trying to invade the privacy of John Peter Amewu.



The former minister has claimed the device was a gift for him to protect himself as well as monitor what goes on in his office when he was the Lands and Natural Resources Minister.



Speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peacefm’’s Kokrooko, he stated that “That was my personal property . . . it is for me; it was a gift but it was not installed and so it was not working . . . “



But Chairman Wontumi insist “these former NDC ministers are fake. Alhaji Inusah Fusein is very fake. He intentionally hid the device to listen to conversations his successor would hold in his former office.”



Speaking to Peacefmonline.com, he stated that he believes the former minister has something up in his sleeves and is scared “certain shady deals he has engaged in could be brought to public”.



“Such things must not be encouraged so I am calling on all other ministers of state to allow experts from the National Security to help them debug offices they are currently occupying”, Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako said.