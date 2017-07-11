Kwesi Pratt Extols Prez Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed his commitment to end illegal mining (galamsey) in the country.



Addressing the issue, the President vowed to clamp down on illegal miners even if it will cost his Presidency.



He called on the nation's traditional leaders and the entire citizenry to support his course against the galamsey operators.



“We can’t win the fight without the support of the traditional authorities. Any serious social mobilization of Ghana . . . you the chiefs of our country if you are not involved doesn’t happen. You are here today to have the opportunity to be part of our strategy. We need your support to bring this menace of galamsey to an end,” President Akufo-Addo said at the opening ceremony of a two-day sensitization workshop on illegal mining for traditional leaders.



“I have great confidence in the Ghanaian people, especially our traditional leaders that they have always stood out in our history when the white people wanted to take our lands… when the time came that we have had enough of British rule it was you who stood out. So Ghanaians are counting on you...this is the time to all of us to say we have to do something for ourselves and the future. I have no doubt that if there is one thing to do is the mobilization to stop this galamsey. I have come here to ask and plead for your support in this fight. I’m fully committed, but I know that mine is not enough, I need your commitment as well.



“No matter how difficult it will take we will win this fight. We are going to reclaim our heritage. … We are going to do that across the length and breadth of our country. We are going to green our country again and reclaim the space. We will write a glorious chapter in this history of Ghana," he further stated.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Kwesi Pratt lauded President Nana Akufo-Addo for his determination to curb the menace.



Kwesi Pratt expressed profound admiration for the President, saying he is glad he (Nana Akufo-Addo) made such bold statements.



To him, Ghana needs such leaders as President Nana Addo.



Mr. Pratt noted that he's looking out for leaders who are ready to forfeit their second term in office for a worthy course because they would have already fought a good fight that a second term wouldn't be very necessary.