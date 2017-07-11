Ayariga Open To Appointment But…

Related Stories Founder of All People’s Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga says he is open to serve in any other capacity in the Akufo-Addo government aside being made an ambassador.



He, however, explained that he will assess the appointment before accepting it. Mr Ayariga was addressing journalists in Accra on Tuesday in the wake of the appointment People’s National Convention’s leader Dr Edward Nasigre Mahama as Ambassador-at-Large.



The PNC tradition from which Mr Ayariga is – even leading them for the 2012 elections – has not been happy with the move of Dr Mahama, hinting of summoning him for questioning.



Mr Ayariga said the ambassadorial role for the 2016 PNC Presidential Candidate is a demotion. According to him, the post in particular will make him an “errand boy” in the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The APC founder says the PNC leadership should summon Dr Mahama and question him over the acceptance of the offer especially on the back of rejecting previous ones including becoming running mate for John Agyekum Kufuor in 2000. Separately, APC says it will embark on a rebranding tour across the nation in readiness for the 2020 polls.



Leader Hassan Ayariga says the tour will see the registration of new members. He said he wants to get the party prepared early. APC’s candidate was among those disqualified ahead of the 2016 elections.