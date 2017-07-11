Embattled BOST Boss Contributed GHC 700,000 To Akufo-Addo’s Campaign - Kennedy Agyapong

Related Stories Outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that the current Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST), Alfred Obeng Boateng contributed immensely to the New Patriotic Party’s 2016 campaign as he offered the party GHC 700,000.



His comment comes on the heels of calls by some figures demanding the immediate termination of the appointment of Mr. Obeng Boateng following his alleged involvement in the controversial contaminated oil deal.



BOST came under the spotlight when it was revealed that it had sold 5 million litres of contaminated products to unlicensed companies in a deal that several observers claim cost the nation millions of cedis.



Some have alleged that Mr. Obeng Boateng colluded, connived and supervised the sale, hence, the call to axe him.



But Mr. Agyapong on Adom TV’s ‘Badwam’, Tuesday mounted defense insisting the boss of BOST never had a hand in the deal.



Launching an attack on the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the legislator mentioned that members who are calling for the head of the managing director are uninformed about his contribution to the success of the party, stating that he was one of the people who funded the party’s 2016 election campaign.



“I didn’t know Alfred Obeng until Sammy Awuku introduced him to me that he wants to help. He promised to give one million but I asked him to keep the money because from April to December, I can handle Central and Western regions. NDC has a strategy which is pumping money at the last minute stage so that will be the time I will need money. Frankly speaking, I encountered a challenge after bringing the pickups so I called him. Quickly, he gave me GHC 200,000. Then I went for a loan from Glico Insurance to enable me go for the cars,” he narrated.



“He added GHC 500,000 in October. As soon as I received the money, I called Ken Ofori-Atta who was in charge of the mobilization of funds to inform him. People funded NDC so why is Alhaji Bature saying Alfred Obeng has bribed me? Today, he is the boss at BOST and people are complaining. The problem NPP has is they always allow NDC to set agenda for them. They are criticizing the guy without knowing his contribution,” he noted.



Kennedy Agyapong has for some time now been critical of the activities of his party as he postulates that the NPP is not in control of affairs.



He has vowed to bring down the party following alleged threats by some members on his business