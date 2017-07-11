Inusah Bug: Majority Leader To Sweep Office

Related Stories The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has revealed that he will have his office scanned in the wake of the discovery of a spy gadget planted in the office of Lands and Natural Resources Minister John Peter Amewu.



The Majority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame observed that any other leader could also be a victim of bugging, hence he will take steps to have his office checked.



“I have invited experts to come and sweep my place for me,” he told journalists on Tuesday July 11.



As to whether all ministers or legislators should have their offices scanned, he said it would be the prerogative of the National Security Minister.



Meanwhile, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is concerned by the revelation that former Lands and Natural Resources Minister Inusah Fuseini installed the bug in the office and did not have it removed after he was leaving.



Mr Inusah was succeeded by Nii Osah Mills during the term of John Mahama and spent over two years working in the bugged office.



The spy gadget was only discovered recently by some security operatives who visited current Lands and Natural Resources Minister Peter Amewu.



Mr Fuseini has claimed ownership of the device. According to him, the gadget was given to him by one Haruna as a gift when he was the Minister to aid him monitor what went on in his office during his absence.



According to him, the device was never functional since it was not installed fully, and so anxiety about spying on his successors was unnecessary.



But the Majority Leader would not accept such an explanation.



“If it was on open conscience, why would he not inform the person who came after him?” he asked.



For him, it was wrong for Mr Inusah to have concealed it from ministers who occupied the same office after his tenure.