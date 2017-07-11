What Inusah Did Was Wrong - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu Related Stories The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has expressed concerns with the revelation that former Lands and Natural Resources Minister Inusah Fuseini installed a spy gadget in his office and did not have it removed when leaving office.



Mr Inusah was succeeded by Nii Osah Mills under the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration. Osah Mills spent over two years working in the bugged office without knowing about it.



The spy gadget was only discovered recently by some security operatives who carried out routine checks at the office of current Lands and Natural Resources Minister John Peter Amewu.



Mr Fuseini has claimed ownership of the device. According to him, it was given to him by one Haruna as a gift when he was Minister to aid him monitor what went on in his office during his absence.



According to him, the device was never functional since it was not installed fully, and so anxiety about spying on his successors was unnecessary.



But the Majority Leader and Suame MP would not accept such an explanation.



“If it was on open conscience, why would he not inform the person who came after him?” he asked during an interview on Tuesday July 11.



For him, it was wrong for Mr Inusah to have concealed it from ministers who occupied the same office after his tenure.