I Am Sorry - Inusah Fuseini Apologises For Planting Secret Device

Related Stories Former Minister of Lands, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has apologised for the secret audiovisual device he left in his former office that was earlier this week discovered by security operatives who visited the office for screening.



The Tamale Central lawmaker, who insists the device was not functional prior to his being assigned a different ministry, disclosed that it was a present he received to enhance his personal security as he was accordingly advised by officials of the state security.



He has since rendered an unqualified apology saying “Let me take the opportunity to apologise to my successor as it was never intended and nobody speed or prowled on the office when I left office”



A former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Nii Osah Mills has described as unfair the secret audiovisual device planted in the office by his predecessor, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini indicating that he feels naked as a result.



He said, the minister who was leaving office when he was reassigned to another ministry, ought to have notified him of the presence of the gadget that was discovered during a screening by operatives of the National Security whether functional or otherwise.



“I knew nothing about it. I am surprised absolutely and if you were in my shoes you will be too. I was not bugging anybody in my office. I ought to have been told there was a device and it would have been removed whether working or not. No one asked me to put a device in my time in the office. My security was compromised if such a device was in my office without my notice. I feel naked whether it was working or not”, he revealed.