Even Pastors Disagree With Contents Of The Bible - Asiedu Nketia

Asiedu Nketia Related Stories Even the Bible which is supposed to be a Holy Book has its contents disagreed by the clergy which has led to different doctrines and the proliferation of a number of churches in the world, General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has observed.



His comments were in response to claims that the refusal to release the 13-member Kwesi Botchwey report is fueling speculations and contradictions among members of the party.



“The bible is a public document but there are still conflicting interpretations by pastors so making Kwesi Botchwey report public will not stop such things. It will rather heighten the situation”, he stated.



He therefore believes that the Kwesi Botchwey report if made public will not put to rest to entrenched and contrary interpretations by party members and the public who are yearning for copies.

Mr Asiedu Nketia insists the 445-page report remains a classified document of the party which is aimed at guiding them towards the reorganization of the party to make it a formidable force to reckon with towards winning the 2020 elections.



“We cannot make part of the report public and leave other. So we have decided not to make it public…. it is not meant for public consumption. It is the results of our laboratory test and we cannot make it for public consumption. The doctor taking care of us is the only one who needs to advise you accordingly”, he stated.



In justifying the decision not to release the report, he said the recommendations are the only critical elements for the party which is already known to the public and is being implemented.