Mahama Preached Virtue But Practiced Vice-Atik

Related Stories General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed is at a loss as to why the party’s leader, Dr Edward Nasigri Mahama will preach virtue to members but will do the reverse.



“Former President Kufuor prior to the 2000 elections personally appointed him as his running mate and he turned down that offer. After the polls when the NPP won, he again offered him an appointment as the Health Minister but he again turned down the appointment. This was the same person who chaired and sanctioned Mallam Yussif Issah after he accepted to work as Sports Minister for Kufuor”, he observed.



According to him, Dr Edward Mahama chaired a meeting to sanction Mallam Yussif Issah who was also personally dealt with but now wants the rules to be changed in his favour warning that this cannot be countenanced.



He also discounted claims that his position as Ambassador at large is not shrouded in politics explaining that it would have even been better if he was appointed as a career diplomat rather than what has been given.



“There is no appointment in the country done by the president that is not shrouded in politics. His is even more political than the rest because he will be acting on the instructions of the president and he himself has admitted that his position is not restricted to Ghana. If the President asks him to go and promote a certain policy that is in variance with the party’s stance what will he do”, he asked on Okay Fm.



Mr Mohammed Atik revealed that the National Executive Committee (NEC) which is the second highest body in the party will convene an emergency meeting to decide on his fate as he cannot serve in the current government as still lead the party.



“We are not saying he cannot serve in a different government but because he is a leader, we expect him to resign honorably in line with good governance practice just like any ordinary member and go ahead to accept his appointment as an individual. NEC will meet and whatever decision they take, we will be bounded by the outcome”, he emphasized.