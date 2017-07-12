Ghana Is Having Difficulty In Implementing All Inclusive Government - Mohammed Abass

Related Stories A political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Mohammed Abass has opined, Ghanaians have in principle accepted the all inclusive system of government.



The lecturer speaking in an interview on the backdrop of Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama’s appointment as Ambassador-at-large said, citizens have accepted that the only way to develop is through an all inclusive government.



He said, it doesn’t make sense for a nation to waste competent men in helping develop the country despite their political party.



Mr. Abass stressed that although we have accepted all inclusive government, implementation remains the difficulty.



The nation has not defined what that means and how we will go about it. ‘’We have not defined all inclusive government and that is what we to have work on,’’ he added.



He commended President Akufo-Addo for appointing the 2016 presidential candidate for the People’s National Convention (PNC) adding, what the president has done is the way forward and must be commended but that cannot be the only factor to resolve the challenge of an all inclusive government.



When asked the difficulty for the two major political parties to appoint members from the other side to serve in their government, he said, they see themselves as enemies and until we resolve that perception of enemies, we will not be able to pursue that course.