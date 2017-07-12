I Don’t Need Nana Addo’s Appointment - Hassan Ayariga

Related Stories Contrary to reports that he was open to receiving any appointment from the current government aside an Ambassador as in the case of Dr Edward Nasigri Mahama, supreme leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) Dr Hassan Ayariga says he does not need any appointment from the current government.



He believes he is already contributing his quota to national development by being a voice in his own way and would not need any appointment from the current government either now or in the future to be heard.



Dr Ayariga boasted that he has better policies and programmes that can benefit Ghanaians and turn the fortunes of the country in multiple times than what is being witnessed under the current dispensation.



“I already have a position . . . I can contribute in decision making for our nation and I don’t need any position from Akufo-Addo’s government. I have more ideas than Nana Akufo-Addo why will I accept a position from him? I have drafted a manifesto they plagiarized. Tell me from all the promises they made to Ghanaians what have they been able to achieve? The cheapest which is one village one dam, they are giving excuses they don’t build dams in the raining season,” he disclosed.



According to him, the current government is being haunted by their promises and has embarked on excessive borrowing unprecedented in the history of the country.



“They accused Mahama and his government of excessive borrowing but today they have gone to borrow more in the history of the country just in six months in office. When you are not in the kitchen you see things different. I am praying they succeed so that the APC will take over from them,” he intimated.