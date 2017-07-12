Addai Nimo Calls For Thorough Investigations Into BOST Fuel Contamination

Addai Nimoh Francis Related Stories A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential hopeful, Francis Addai Nimo is skeptical about what actually cause for the contamination of five million litres of fuel at the state-owned Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) Company Limited.



“From the technical point of view, I cannot imagine how fuel can be contaminated to the tune of five million litres . . . what percentage constitute diesel and what percentage constitute petrol”, Francis Addai Nimo begged for explanation from management of BOST.



“And how could that occur without anybody knowing that they were pumping petrol into diesel or diesel into petrol tank” he asked during an interview on Kumasi-based Otec FM’s “Dwabirem” afternoon political talk show hosted by Agya Owusu Ansah.



“It leaves much to be desired. We need to go into it . . . it is not about one hundred thousand or two hundred thousand litres . . . we are talking about five million litres. How much of petrol was in a specific tank before pumping the diesel into it," he quizzed



“So when they were pumping it never occurred to anybody that this exercise they were doing was going to contaminate one fuel or the other,” he further queried on the show.



Hon. Francis Addia Nimo also took a swipe at Bureau of National Investigations (BNI)’s report exonerating the Managing Director (MD) of BOST Alfred Obeng Boateng of any wrongdoing.



“What mandate and technical expertise did BNI also carry out in its work? . . . and who was the BNI supposed to give its report to in order to clear the MD of BOST . . . we need to establish that.”



According to him, if somebody requested the BNI or under BNI rules they can go out there to carry their own investigations then they need to send the report to someone or an authority for that authority to decide that this matter must come to a rest”.



“BNI should publish details of its report for us to know. They should tell us how much petrol was in that tank and how much diesel was pumped to contaminate the two,” he advised.