We'II Help Gov't Succeed In Developing Zongos -Tafo Chiefs

The Chief Imam of Old Tafo, Alhaji Seidu has on behalf of Zongo Chiefs, expressed their gratitude to the Minister of Inner Cities and Zongo Development for holding stakeholder consultation meetings with leaders and residents of Zongo communities.



The initiative he said will afford the Ministry the opportunity to engage the local leaders in championing the development agenda of government in the Zongo communities.



He made the remarks during a tour of the area by the sector Minister, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface.



The Chief Imam for Old Tafo said there was no better way for the Minister to engage the people than his consultative stakeholder meetings and as someone who understands the residents, he will succeed.



The policy of government to develop the Zongo communities he stated will benefit residents and has charged Ghanaians to support the current administration to succeed.



The Minister on his part reiterated government’s commitment to develop Zongo communities across the country. According to him, the implementation of government’s projects for those communities will be spearheaded by Regional and District Secretariats to enhance accountability and sustain the projects.



The Minister said Zongo communities in the country have been discriminated against when it comes to development.



‘’The president has said development has been discriminative and he wants it to be integrative. Zongos have different needs and challenges and we will have to deal with them in that manner.



The Ministry of Finance has allocated a seed money of GHc219.5 million, and its application will focus on Infrastructure, Sanitation, Economic Empowerment, Social Development, Cultural Promotion, Security and Crime Management in the Zongo communities, after the needed regulation and structures are put in place.