Let's Help Akufo-Addo To Succeed

Related Stories Disqualified presidential candidate in the 2016 presidential election for the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, says President Nana Akufo-Addo will only succeed if he appoints competent men with integrity to serve under him.



Addressing the media at the party’s national headquarters in Accra Tuesday, the founder and leader of the party said, the APC will not be spectators but applaud when it’s due and criticize when it’s due to prove ‘’our loyalty to Ghanaians.’’



He said, ‘’to succeed as a president, you must engage the best and right persons to serve the nation; devoid of corruption, incompetence and beyond partisan.



Hassan Ayariga said Ghanaians have entrusted the management of the state into the hands of the current managers hence, they should serve in the interest of the citizens.



He further admonished Ghanaians to help the Nana Addo administration to transform the country as promised.



The foundation the current government will lay will be a stepping stone for the next administration which shall be the APC, he noted.



‘’To our fellow country men and women, the majority of Ghanaians have entrusted this country into their hands. Change has come and the way to change people, is when you involve them in the process of change…Let us give them all the necessary support to transform our country. Let’s pray so that they succeed, the success of the current government shall be a good foundation for the next government which shall be the APC to transform this nation into a better place,’’ he said.