Kofi Adams Questions Inusah Fuseini

Related Stories National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams seems not to side with the former Lands Minister’s reason to have installed a secret recorder in an office he doesn’t own personally.



He questioned his reason for such move and insisted he must apologize to his successors for invading their privacy.



“The audiovisual recorder wasn’t part of government official gadgets to Mr. Fuseini so immediately after vacating the office, he should have left with all his personal belongings and at least informed whoever will take over after him,” he said.



Adding that, “Why would he do that? On that, I think my colleague erred. His explanation is a bit questionable as well.”



The former Lands Minister, Inusah Fuseini after admitting to have installed the recording device noted that the monitoring device found in his former office was not activated to transmit any information.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, Mr. Adams says “The fact that the device wasn’t working when installed during his time doesn’t mean it’s not working now. He erred by not informing his subsequent successors.”



The NDC man also called on the security agencies to probe the issue to avoid future occurrence.



