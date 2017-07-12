‘Don’t Tell Lies’ – Fritz To Politicians

Related Stories In the wake of the controversy and heavy trolling of Dome Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo, Fritz Baffour, former MP for Ablekuma South, has advised politicians to desist from peddling untruths.



The Dome Kwabenya MP has been the subject of relentless trolling on social media for claiming during a recent delegates’ conference of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in her constituency that she personally negotiated with the World Bank to site a public senior high school in her constituency, after securing litigation-free land for that purpose.



Without any reference to Ms Safo, the former Information Minister admonished politicians and public officials that “if you are compelled to fib for any reason, tell ones [that] are difficult to prove untrue, or don’t tell lies, period!”



He was of the view that the development following the comments of Ms Safo would create a little dent on her aspirations.



Mr Baffour indicated that during his time in parliament and for a newcomer like Ms Safo, at the time, “she took to parliamentary procedure impressively and a discerning eye could vouch for her meteoric rise to the top”.



“I think her being caught on tape telling whoppers will only dent her aspirations a trifle and she should recover after all the trolling, barracking and hooting is done,” he added in a Facebook post on Wednesday July 12.



Her move at the time, she said, had become necessary because the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government was putting up community day senior high schools in only its strongholds, at the expense of constituencies like hers.



The claim has been rebuffed by the NDC who say Ms Safo was not involved in deliberations in obtaining the grant for the construction of the schools and there was no policy to concentrate such infrastructure in its strongholds.



According to Mr Baffour, he was reluctant to comment initially “because the young, vivacious lady parliamentarian, to me, was one of the bright lights of my last term in the house”.