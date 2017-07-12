Interrogate Inusah Over Spying Device – Aning

Dr Kwesi Aning Related Stories Senior Lecturer and security expert with Kofi Anan International Peace Keeping Training Centre (KAIPC), Dr. Kwesi Aning, has urged the security agencies in the country to invite the former Lands and Natural Resources Minister under the erstwhile Mahama administration, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, over the spying equipment discovered in the office of the current sector minister by the National Security on Monday, July 10, 2017.



The discovery of the tool sent shocking waves among Ghanaians with many speculating it was installed to spy on the current Minister of the sector, John Peter Amewu, who has been at the forefront in the fight against illegal mining.



Mr. Inusah told journalists yesterday that he ordered the installation of the audiovisual device after he began to have concerns for his safety as Minister.



“That was my personal property…it was not working. The installation was not completed, so there was no issue with it,” he admitted.



Commenting on the matter, Dr. Aning said that the issue was sensitive and must be clarified immediately.



“I think a nice invitation by the respective security agencies will be fine. So the agencies involved in the issue must invite him through the right channel since he is a Member of Parliament (MP) so we can clarify this as quickly as possible,” he urged.



He also chided the former minister for planting the surveillance equipment inside the Coat of Arms—national emblem—which was installed in his office.



“You don’t defame the symbol of national identity. It is disrespectful to the nation and the people you seek to serve for you to hide such a thing in the Coat of Arms. The claim that it was not working must be investigated. What was the purpose of hiding such equipment and why wasn’t it revealed in the handing over notes to the incoming minister,” he added.