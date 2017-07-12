Kokofu To Contest Wontumi

Related Stories Just about 10 months to the next constituency, regional and national elections of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), potential aspirants are busily consulting with party faithful to make decisions on the polls.



One of such would-be aspirants is a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama in the Ashanti Region, Henry Kwabena Kokofu.



He is said to be making strategic consultations and gearing up to challenge the Ashanti Regional Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi.



The two will clash in a fierce contest to chair the affairs of the governing party in the Ashanti region if the incumbent does not move up for a higher position.There are rumors chairman Wontumi will move up and contest national chairmanship even though he has been tight-lipped on the matter.



Hon Kokofu has told this paper, he was in his final stage of consultation to enable him make a formal announcement on his desire to contest the chairmanship position of the NPP in Ashanti region.



The former lawmaker is a member of the Communication team.



Hon Kokofu who was called to the Bar last year to practice as a legal practitioner said he is a servant of the party and he is prepared to offer his service and experience.



Before being elected as Member of Parliament for Bantama constituency he had served as a two-term Bantama constituency chairman.



Hon. Kokofu lost to Daniel Okyem Aboagye in the party’s parliamentary primaries in June 2015, after polling 225, while his competitor Mr Aboagye polled 289 votes to be the NPP new Parliamentary candidate for the area.



He obtained his Master Class Certificate in Leadership and Management from the London Graduate School.



Hon Kokofu also holds Doctor of Laws (LLD), Honoris Causa from the Commonwealth University of Belize in Singapore.



He will have a tough time defeating incumbent chairman Wontumi who in his first attempt defeated respected former Deputy Attorney General Kwame Osei-Prempeh.



He has spent greater part of his time working and defending the party in various media programmes since his defeat in the primaries.



Meanwhile, an NPP concerned youth group in the Kwesiminstim Constituency of the Western Region has in statement,called on President Akufo-Addo to give Kokofu an appointment.



Below is the statement full statement by group:



“We the concern friends and fans of Hon Henry Kokofu wish to appeal to the NPP government led by President Akufo Addo to consider given a befitting position to Hon Henry Kokofu considering his expertise, experience and loyalty to our great NPP party.



We believe Hon Henry Kokofu deserves the necessary recognition in the Akufo-Addo’s government which indeed he merit it because; When he lost his primaries, he was widely seen campaigning for his opponent a practice which is unpopular in our body politics.



Again he tirelessly moved from one TV station to another and from one radio station to another defending and campaigning for NPP and therefore the NPP shouldn’t subject him to such public ridicule because he has successfully paid his due to our party at all levels.



Hon Henry Kokofu has been of immense help especially for us in the kwesiminstim constituency when he was seen on several campaign platforms in and outside the constituency campaigning for the then embattled parliamentary candidate Mr Joe Mensah and the then flagbearer now the president of Ghana, President Akufo Addo.