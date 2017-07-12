‘Flagstaff House Will Soon Be Put Up For Sale’ - Agbesi Nutsu

Mr. Agbesi Nutsu Related Stories A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned that the seat of government would soon be sold to private developers



Agbesi Nutsu speaking on Adom FM Wednesday said his fear is heightened by the rate at which state lands are being sold to private developers in the country.



The latest, he said, is the sale of the Pantang Mental Hospital lands to private developers which has led to a sit down strike by workers of the facility.



“Very soon, the Flagstaff House, the seat of government would be sold to private developers, why are we selling state lands to private developers? See what is happening to Pantang Lands, is a shame…,” he said.



Striking staff of the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital are set to hit the streets today, Wednesday, 12 July 2017 to protest against what they say is the illegal takeover of lands belonging to the hospital.



This action comes on the back of a two-day sit-down strike which begun on Monday, 10 July during which only in-patients and emergency cases were attended to, a situation that affected OPD healthcare services.



The move, according to the staff, is to draw government’s attention to the dangers private developers pose to health workers and patients at the facility.



Today’s protest may lead to the shutdown of the facility, despite a planned visit by the Health Minister.



The views of Agbesi Nutsu was shared by a Lecturer of the Central University, Benjamin Okyere Ankrah who insisted the workers must be praised for such making such a move.



“This is the first time workers are demonstrating not for increment of their salaries but in the interest of the facilities in which they work, God will bless them for that…,” he said.



The duo therefore called on the government to do something about the fast rate at which state lands are now been sold to private developers.



They argued that the state would soon not have lands to build on especially in Accra since there is a fast takeover of state lands by private developers who are friends and cronies of politicians.